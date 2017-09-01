Now, RJD Presses for Details of Sale of Sushil Modi's Flats in Ghaziabad, Noida

RJD on Friday launched a counter attack on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, charging him with buying two flats in Uttar Pradesh without mentioning the sources of money paid for buying them. Sushil Modi, however, denied the allegation.Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister, alleged in a press conference that Sushil Modi purchased one flat in Ghaziabad for Rs 14.49 lakh in June 2006 by giving power of attorney to his brother Raj Kumar Modi.For the other flat worth Rs 36.70 lakh in Noida, the power of attorney was given to his nephews -- sons of Raj Kumar Modi, claimed Tejashwi who also showed documents purportedly supporting his claim.Later, Sushil Modi sold the Ghaziabad flat at Rs 85 lakh in May 2015 and he took the money in cheque, Tejashwai said and alleged that it was not clear in the registered deed if the money for purchasing the flat was paid in cash or through cheque.However, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son said that Sushil Modi mentioned both his flats in his election affidavit.Tejashwi said that he would submit documents to Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other agencies besides the Prime Minister and Bihar chief minister for initiating action in the case.He also demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ask his deputy to clarify Sushil Modi's stand in this issue.Sushil Modi termed the allegations as "baseless, absurd and concocted" and meant to hide 'sins' of the family of Lalu Prasad.He said, "I have purchased the flat by taking Rs 10 lakh loans from ICICI Bank while paying the remaining amount through cheque... I have also furnished all these information in my Income Tax return and also to the Election Commission."It is Lalu Prasad who should tell the people how his wife Rabri Devi became the owner of 18 flats and his son Tejashwi became the owner of 26 properties at the age of 26 years, Sushil Modi said.