NRIs to Campaign For AAP in Punjab, Claims Sanjay Singh

Chandigarh: A large number of Non Resident Indians (NRI) from Punjab will campaign in favour of AAP in the upcoming assembly elections to make the state "drug free", party's senior leader Sanjay Singh said here on Thursday.

Under party's 'Chalo Punjab' campaign, NRIs will participate in a rally on February 2 in Majitha assembly constituency represented by Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia whom the party has accused of being involved in drug trade.

"To save Punjab, to make Punjab drug free, mafia free and resolve farmers issues, NRI's who have been living abroad have pledged their support to AAP in coming assembly polls," Singh told reporters.

A planeload of NRIs supporting AAP from Toronto has landed at Delhi international airport and more NRIs from other countries including the US, the UK, New Zealand, Belgium, Norway, Thailand among others are expected to come to Punjab for campaigning, he said.

AAP's overseas wing, youth convener Joban Randhawa who floated 'Chalo Punjab' campaign, said, "we are expecting 35,000 NRIs to come to Punjab for campaigning for AAP before polls. About 3,500 to 4,000 NRIs have already reached Punjab".

AAP, whose overseas unit remained in touch with NRIs through mobile app 'Chalo Punjab', has decided to form five teams of good speakers who will be sent to Doaba and Majha region for campaigning, Randhawa said.

"NRIs will also be discussing the mis-governance under current regime and how new systems which are bring followed in their respective countries can be implemented in the state to effectively run Punjab," said 32-year-old NRI Surinder Mavi who also came in the flight from Toronto.

Randhawa said a road show by NRIs will be organised on January 24 in Majitha assembly constituency in favour of AAP.

To raise drug issues, a large rally will be held at Majitha in Amritsar on February 2 when the poll campaign ends, he said.

The party is locked in a keen electoral contest on Majitha seat with AAP fielding Himmat Singh Shergill against Akali

candidate Bikram Majithia.

Asked to comment on the allegations of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal that AAP was being funded by foreign-based terror groups, Singh rubbished the charges and said NRIs like doctors, engineers and others have pledged their support to AAP.