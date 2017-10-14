NSUI Winning DUSU Polls Indicates Changing Perception: Sharad Yadav

Dissident JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Friday took part in a lecture organised by the Delhi University Students' Union and said that the NSUI, Congress' students body, winning the DUSU polls was an indicator of "changing situation" in the country.Sitaram Yechury of CPI(M) also took part in the bi-weekly lecture series - Delhi Dialogue - on the topic "Sajhi Virasat" organised by National Students Union of India(NSUI)-led DUSU.Yadav said, "The DU elections are a reaction to the challenges faced in the country. You (NSUI) won because the situation in the country has changed."In the recent DUSU students polls, the NSUI won two top posts of president and vice president.Addressing the students, Sitaram Yechury said 'Sajhi Virasat' had a broader meaning."Its meaning is not just confined to people living with different religions, but also living together with people of different languages, caste and traditions that make India," he said, adding there were attempts to polarise people on communal grounds.