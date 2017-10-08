Odisha CM Criticises National Parties for Presenting 'Fake Picture of Development'

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday criticised national parties for neglecting Odisha and misleading people by presenting a "fake picture of development"."National political parties have been repeatedly neglecting and disappointing Odisha. They are misleading people by presenting a fake picture of development," Patnaik said, without naming any party, during BJD's 'Jan Sampark Padayatra'.Mounting a scathing attack on the national parties, Patnaik accused them of destroying the federal structure of the country and working for fostering their party interests.The BJD president said that the people of Odisha have never been influenced by false propaganda spread by the national parties and they would not accept such lies in the future too.Stating that BJD is sincerely following the ideology of Odisha stalwart Biju Patnaik, the chief minister said, the regional party is committed to develop Odisha and protect the interest of its 4.5 crore people."As a regional political party, BJD is working with dedication to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state," Patnaik, also the BJD president, said.Many welfare programmes launched by Odisha government have now become a model for other states, he said.The 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' programme of BJD, aimed at informing people about the welfare programmes of the state government, was launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.While launching the programme, Naveen Patnaik had said that the BJD would raise the issue of the Centre's alleged neglect towards Odisha during the padayatra which is scheduled to end on Jai Prakash Narayan's birth anniversary on October 11.