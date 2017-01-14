Odisha Victim of Central Neglect and Injustice: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Portraying Odisha as a victim of Central neglect and conspiracy, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said though the state was denied rights on rivers, it will fight to achieve the desired results.

"As you know, the rivers, specially the Mahanadi, are the lifelines of Odisha. But, Odisha has repeatedly been denied of its rights on the rivers flowing through it," Patnaik said while addressing a meeting of ruling BJD's legal cell here.

"Both in Pollavorum and Mahanadi, we have been a victim of Central neglect and conspiracy. But, all of you know that we are determined to fight this issue at every level till we achieve the desired results," he said.

Similarly, another important example of central neglect is the denial of fund for the KBK region.

Tribal students are also facing problem in getting central scholarship in higher education due to indifferent attitude of the Government of India, the Chief Minister said.

"I certainly believe as the legal luminaries of the state, you have the legal expertise and moral responsibility to strengthen our fight on this issue," he said.

Stating that BJD is committed to and working for the upliftment of the poor and the disadvantaged sections of society by ensuring their rights and privileges, Patnaik said welfare initiatives of the state government are in fact an exercise to protect the rights of the poor.

"We are committed to the cause of the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste, women and poor people. Our intention has always been to empower the weaker sections of society and enable them to take on the high and mighty. Creating opportunity for securing justice for all without any exclusion at an affordable cost is our primary concern," he said.