Old Hindi Film Song is Kapil Mishra's Latest Salvo at Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday questioned the “silence” of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of corruption in the alleged Rs 400 water tanker scam.

“Chup chup baithe ho, zaroor koi baat hai,” he said at a press conference, invoking the 1949 song from the Bari Behen which had similar lyrics. “I have never seen him this silent. He has a lot to hide.”

Earlier on Thursday, Mishra visited the Anti-Corruption Branch and recorded his statement in the alleged multi-crore scam.

ALSO READ | Kapil Mishra Accuses AAP of Spreading Lies Over Attack

Mishra has alleged that the investigation into the tanker scam was repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal and "his two men".

Last year in August, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit was examined by the ACB officials in connection with her alleged involvement in the tanker scam and was also handed over a set of 18 written questions.

ALSO READ | ACB Records Kapil Mishra's Statement in Rs 400 crore Tanker Scam

Till some time ago, Mishra had been accusing the BJP of shielding Dikshit in the case and later he alleged that the AAP government tried to shield her.

The Kejriwal-led AAP government had in June 2015 constituted a fact-finding committee to go into alleged irregularities in procuring some 385 stainless steel water tankers by the DJB.

The Delhi government in June 2016 sent a report of the fact-finding committee to the then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung following which an FIR was registered in case.

Mishra has also accused Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain at his official residence. He also said that Jain admitted to “fixing” a land deal worth Rs 50 crore in favour of the party national convener’s brother-in-law. The party has dismissed the allegations as baseless, while the CM’s wife slammed Mishra for dragging the name of her brother-in-law who passed away last week.

(With PTI inputs)