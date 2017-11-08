On DeMo Anniversary, Actor Prakash Raj Asks PM Modi if He Minds Saying Sorry

: Actor Prakash Raj, who has been in the news for his trenchant criticism of the ruling BJP and right-wing fringe elements over the past few weeks, on Wednesday once again hit out at Prime Minister Modi over his demonetisation drive.On demonetisation's anniversary, the National Award-winning actor shared a note on Twitter, alleging that the "rich had found ways to convert their black money into shiny notes", demonetisation's disruptive impact left millions suffering helplessly.In the note addressed "to whomsoever, it may concern", Raj said that "workers in the unorganised sector went for a spin", and called demonetisation "the biggest blunder of our time".Raj, without naming Prime Minister Modi, asked if the architect of the move would "mind saying sorry" for the blunder.The actor, on November 3, had shared a similar note, questioning the right-wing fringe elements "if instilling fear in the name of religion, culture, and morality was not terrorising, then what it was."Raj asked: "If abusing and manhandling young couples on the streets of my country in the name of morality is not terrorising," then what is, alluding to anti-Romeo squads that attacked couples in Uttar Pradesh.Referring to a string of lynching incidents that have battered the country over the last two years, Raj had asked: "If lynching on the slightest doubt of cow slaughter is not terrorising," then what is.Prakash Raj has been very active on the micro-blogging site and made statements with strong political overtones, challenging even the trolls for targetting people selectively.