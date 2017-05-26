On Facebook Live From Police Lock up, Vijayvargiya Exhorts Party Workers for 'Sacrifice'

Kolkata: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, along with other senior party leaders, spent last night at Lalbazaar police lockup and did a Facebook live urging supporters to be ready for ‘balidan’ (sacrifice) for Sonar Bangla.

Vijayvargiya and other BJP leaders were arrested on Thursday while leading the demonstration against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Carrying cell phones inside police lock up is not allowed and despite repeated requests by the city police, Vijayvargiya reportedly didn’t pay heed and continued with his live speech.

“Main abhi Mamata ji ke jail se bol raha hoon…Hum abhari hain ki ek lakh karyakartaon ne aaj jan andolan main bhag liya…Hamara yeh jan akrosh jari rahega (I am speaking from Mamata’s jail…I am thankful to lakhs of people who supported this movement. Our movement for the betterment of Bengal will continue),” he said through Facebook Live.

Later, while addressing the party workers and leaders inside the police lock up-he urged them to be prepared for ‘balidan’ (sacrifice) for the sake of goddess Saraswati and Durga.

“This Bengal government prevents us from celebrating Saraswati puja, Durga puja. This government believes in appeasement politics. BJP will not tolerate this. We are here to save Bengal from such dirty politics. We are here to return people of Bengal its lost glory,” Vijayvargiya alleged.

The BJP leader also alleged that TMC workers ransacked police jeep and threw crude bombs at police to malign BJP’s image.

“We were doing a peaceful protest rally. Suddenly, TMC workers threw bombs and set the vehicle on fire. This was done deliberately to malign us. A large number of our party workers were seriously injured after being beatan up by Mamata’s police,” he said.

Sources said, last night concerned police officer had ordered to release Kailash Vijayvargiya, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh, Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

But all of them refused to leave central lock up saying that the police refused to release all 135 party workers along with them.

“You have to release all of us otherwise we will spend night in this lock up,” Kailash told the police.

On Friday, all the arrested party leaders and workers will be produced at Bankshall Court at around 2 PM.

Vijayavargiya and other party leaders were arrested under sections 188 under CrPC for posing a threat to the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders on Friday decided to hold a demonstration infront of Bowbazaar police station against alleged police brutality during Thursday’s rally.​