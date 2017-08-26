GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
On Facebook, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Sangh Parivar Over Sakshi Maharaj's Support to Dera Chief

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sakshi Maharaj's statement that whether the girl or the crores of devotees are right is a cruel joke on the victim who was attacked by self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:August 26, 2017, 6:04 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday lashed out at BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for defending the arrested Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2002-rape case.

The CM, on his facebook page, said glorification of Ram Rahim Singh's act by the BJP MP shows the inhuman face of the Sangh Parivar.

Creating an embarrassing situation for the BJP, Sakshi Maharaj, on Friday, said the self-styled godman was a "noble soul" after a massive violence erupted in Haryana in which at least 32 people lost their lives post the conviction of Ram Rahim by a CBI court.

Pinarayi Vijayan said, "His (Sakshi Maharaj) statement that whether the girl or the crores of devotees are right is a cruel joke on the lady who was attacked... This is a criminal offence.

"By asking whether the courts will convict Jama Masjid head or Shahi Imam in this manner, the MP is trying to say that those supporting BJP are above law. Such statements are challenging the judiciary, blatantly expressing communalism and giving support to the rioters... Sakhi Maharaj's words show the Sangh policy. By not condemning such statements made by Sakshi Maharaj, BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendera Modi are giving Sakshi Maharaj permission to support such people openly." the Kerala CM wrote on his Facebook page.

As Ram Rahim Singh's supporters indulged in violence, following the DSS chief's conviction in the rape case, Vijayan on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure safety of all citizens.

