On Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Rahul Pledges to Fight Those Who Seek to 'Destroy'

IANS

First published: January 30, 2017, 10:13 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (GETTY IMAGES)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary and pledged to fight against those who seek to "destroy".

On this day in 1948, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting.

Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar district.

Gandhi is admired widely for his non-violent philosophy and passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as 'Mahatma'.

