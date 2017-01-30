On Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Rahul Pledges to Fight Those Who Seek to 'Destroy'
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (GETTY IMAGES)
New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary and pledged to fight against those who seek to "destroy".
On Bapu's martyrdom day
my pledge to fight always against those who seek to destroy what he so carefully sought to build & protect-(1/2)
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 30, 2017
..an India of love, compassion & harmony (2/2)
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 30, 2017
On this day in 1948, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting.
Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar district.
Gandhi is admired widely for his non-violent philosophy and passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as 'Mahatma'.
