On Jaya's Grave Site, Lies a Wreath and a List of MLAs Backing Sasikala

Chennai: When VK Sasikala decided to visit Amma Memorial before her much-awaited meeting with the Governor, many drew comparisons with the night O Panneerselvam visited the memorial and launched his rebellion against 'Chinnamma'.

But Sasikala ensured she adds a touch of symbolism to the visit. Along with a wreath, she also placed a list of MLAs backing her in the fight for the CM’s chair, on Jayalalithaa’s burial site.

Shortly after, she made her way through a sea of supporters to the Raj Bhavan where she met Governor Vidyasagar Rao and staked claim to become the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Earlier, ‘caretaker’ Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had a brief meeting with Rao, said "good things will happen".

A teary-eyed Sasikala placed before the memorial a big closed envelope believed to be the list of MLAs who have endorsed her candidature for the top post.

She offered rose petals and kneeled at the memorial. Her supporters also joined Sasikala in prayers with folded hands.

On Sunday, Sasikala was elected the Legislature Party Leader, paving her way for her elevation as Chief Minister. AIADMK had claimed that 131 MLAs had attended a meeting called by her on Wednesday in the wake of a rebellion by Panneerselvam.

In a sudden twist of events, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt, stalling the process of Sasikala's elevation with the Governor taking his time to take a decision.

(With PTI inputs)

