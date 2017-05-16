On Modi's Third Anniversary as PM, Congress Decides Not to Criticise Him

New Delhi: As Narendra Modi government completes three years in power, Congress is still struggling to counter him. After a series of meetings aimed at bringing young leaders to the forefront, the grand old party has decided not to target the Prime Minister, who continues to enjoy popular support. Congress will now criticise only the government’s schemes and policies.

This is in stark contrast to what the Congress was trying to do in recent Assembly polls, where the party vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched scathing attack on Modi alleging him of corruption during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister in the Sahara-Birla diaries.



Gandhi had told media that the ‘expose’ will cause an ‘earthquake’, shaking the Modi government. However, nothing of that sorts happened.

Highly placed sources in Congress told News18 that the party has decided to rework its approach after the humiliating drubbing in Uttar Pradesh elections, where its alliance with Samajwadi Party lost to Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress, party insiders said, has only one goal in sight now and that is to come back to power in 2019. “The party has decided to shift focus to job cuts, unemployment, agricultural and industrial growth. Foreign policy and Kashmir issue are other aspects that Congress will hit at.

Rahul Gandhi’s efforts in tainting the image of the PM has not worked. He is still a favorite with the public,” a top Congress leader said, adding that alleged corruption in BJP-run states will also be on the agenda.



The recent meetings in this regard also resolved to put forward young leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot to the forefront of the next campaign, backing them with aggressive social media engagement. News18 had earlier reported that the party had brought in Kannada actor Ramya, famous for her sharp opinions on social and political issues, to be at the helm of its social media initiatives.

“After three years, we have to offer the people a fresh and new alternative. Just criticizing Modi won’t help. The party is going to play all its cards now, and play them right. This is our last chance,” a Congress leader said, sounding confessional.