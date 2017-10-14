On Rahul's Women in RSS Remark, Sushma Says BJP Gave 4 Women CMs

: Days after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's remark on women's status in the RSS raised eyebrows, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday rebutted him, saying that rivals were calling the BJP an anti-women party, but it had given four women chief ministers and four women governors.Rahul Gandhi, on his recent visit to Gujarat, in a college, asked the audience if they had ever seen women wearing shorts in Sangh shakhas. "Their organisation is the RSS. How many women are there in the RSS... Have you ever seen any woman in shakhas wearing shorts?"The external affairs minister said that it doesn't suit politicians to say such things. "Prior to our government, no woman was ever a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Two out of four members are women now," she said adding that she was handed over the external affairs ministry and Nirmala ji was recently made the defence minister.Congress and BJP are currently locked in a battle of words in the run-up to Gujarat assembly election. Union minister Smriti Irani had, a few days ago, launched a blistering attack against the Gandhi scion, saying he had a perverse mentality. The women of Gujarat and the nation will not forgive the Congress leader with a perverse mentality for insulting women.”“Will Gujarat and its women be safe in the hands of Rahul Gandhi,” the Union Textiles and I&B minister asked. “His (Rahul’s) mentality is such. The RSS works for the development of the nation by keeping everyone together. Is this our culture… Should we support a person who insults women?”