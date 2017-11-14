One Who Was Disappointed With me is in Delhi, Says Former Guj CM Shankarsinh Vaghela

: Jan Vikas leader and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankarsinh Vaghela on Tuesday said that BJP workers were never disappointed with him when he was in the party.“Jo mujhse dukhi tha wo Delhi mein hei (the one who was disappointed with me is now in Delhi)" Vaghela said, alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Vaghela was speaking during a session at Agenda Gujarat, an ETV Gujarati event, organized ahead of state assembly polls.Vaghela revolted from the BJP and the then CM Keshubhai Patel to launch his own party to form the government with Congress support in 1996.He later merged his regional outfit with the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was considered a close aide of Keshubhai when the party split down the middle as Vaghela walked out of the BJP with a section of the party MLAs.The Jan Vikalp leader, however, refused to divulge what Modi whispered into his ears at a function in the state assembly after BJP won 2014 general elections.“I will not divulge what he said before he left for Delhi,” Vaghela said.Vaghela left the Congress earlier this year as he and his supporters voted against Congress nominee in the Rajya Sabha polls.The bitter battle for the upper house went down to the wire with Political Secretary managing to retain the seat by a very thin margin.At the ETV event, Vaghela, however, called Patel victory a “match-fixing between BJP and Congress”.