'Only One MGR, One Amma': Dinakaran Dismisses Rajinikanth 'Hype'

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, who recently won a massive mandate in Jayalalithaa’s constituency RK Nagar, has dismissed actor Rajinikanth's entry into politics.Speaking to CNN-News18, Dinakaran played down the hype around Rajinikanth’s announcement, adding that no one can “replace” Jayalalithaa, who was fondly known as Amma. “No new face can win over Amma’s loyal voters. There can only be one MGR (MG Ramachandran) and only one Amma. You can compare everyone with MGR and Amma,” he said.Dinakaran made the statement a day before Rajinikanth announced his political plans.Rajinikanth’s political entry, along with that of his contemporary and veteran actor Kamal Haasan, comes amid a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu. The ruling AIADMK has been fractured since J Jayalalithaa’s death between the Dinakaran and the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam factions.The opposition DMK, on the other hand, is still transitioning from the leadership of M Karunanidhi to that of MK Stalin.With Rajinikanth announcing that he will form his own party, clues to his political style can be found in his interaction with fans over the last few days. On December 28, Rajinikanth told his fans to prostrate only before God and parents, not “money and fame”."We should prostrate before God and our parents who gave us life…. There is no need to fall at the feet of those who have money, fame and power," the 'Kabali' actor said.