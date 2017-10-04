Open to Bring All Parties Opposed to BJP Under Our Banner: Congress
Congress Party chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala said in response to a reporter's question on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's purported remark that the Congress should take an initiative to bring all the opposition parties together in Gujarat.
File photo of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
New Delhi: Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday suggested that it was open to bringing together "under its banner" all those parties which were principally opposed to the ruling BJP and wanted to "free the state from slavery".
