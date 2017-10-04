Open to Bring All Parties Opposed to BJP Under Our Banner: Congress

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, the Congress on Wednesday suggested that it was open to bringing together "under its banner" all those parties which were principally opposed to the ruling BJP and wanted to "free the state from slavery".Party chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala said in response to a reporter's question on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's purported remark that the Congress should take an initiative to bring all the opposition parties together in Gujarat.Surjewala claimed that the saffron party was staring at defeat in the state, "which is evident from the frustration of its chief, Amit Shah"."We will try to see that each party, group or individual, who is for Gujarat's development and is principally opposed to the BJP, come together on a single platform, under the banner of the Congress, to make a united attempt to free Gujarat from slavery," he told reporters.Gujarat, which is being ruled by the BJP for the last two decades, is scheduled to go to polls later this year