Opinion: Why NSUI's Victory in the DUSU Polls is so Sweet Today

The ‘big come back’, the ‘phoenix rising from the ashes’ and ‘much needed boost’, you look for catchy phrases and you find them aplenty. This in the context of a win for the student wing of the Congress party in the much publicised Delhi University polls.The very fact that we are talking about the Congress winning polls, albeit university polls is significant. The party’s political fortune has slipped down the slippery slope so often that the grand old party has perhaps forgotten what victory means.Congress President Sonia Gandhi felicitated the winners at her residence today. After all, they have to be credited with bringing some cheer to the party. NSUI has bagged the post of the president and vice president. ABVP has the secretary and joint secretary post.But what makes this victory so sweet? BJP has been on a winning spree and the student body of the party, ABVP, has been trumped by the Congress in the country’s most sought after and politically charged university.Defeating the BJP’s student wing by winning 2 of the 4 posts, the key ones is a morale booster.The National Students Union of India has managed this feat after a defeat at the Jawaharlal Nehru university student polls just a few days ago, where shockingly NOTA (None of the above) got more votes than the Congress’ student wing.But why bagging top posts in Delhi University’s student union is most significant: because it reflects the mood of the young and restless in the country. Just two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the youth of the nation while commemorating the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address.Technically, the target audience was people below the age of 25 who make up 50 % of the country’s population. Are the young then still in two minds about the leadership of Prime Minister Modi? Are they rejecting the politics of the BJP then? Is this then a reflection of the fact that jobless growth has disillusioned many? Congress’s comeback is forcing many to ask these questions today.