Controversial though this may sound, but the sound and fury generated by the Supreme Court decision to grant bail to Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit and the likely primacy it will acquire in the social discourse in India in coming days, will further wean away ‘middle India’ from the political satchel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The development will effectively push Modi to depend more heavily on a political constituency that he has tried to rein in without much success. While this development may eventually enable him to electorally consolidate his position, it has the capacity to leave a trail of social disharmony in its wake.Consequently, Modi’s legacy will move more in the direction of a leader who emphatically ushered in majoritarianism in the country and not as a transformative leader with vision and capability to enhance the country's prestige and take it to new heights in terms of development, growth and global standing.Criticism to the apex court's order has been predictable: that it was not surprising because the present BJP govt is 'protecting' all accused connected with RSS in all bomb blast cases. The court's order has been framed against the backdrop of dropping of charges against several functionaries of various Hindu organisations which while not being formally part of the Sangh Parivar, are surely part of its political ecosystem.Conversely, the colonel's release has been hailed and his period in detention portrayed at one level as "one of the most dangerous games" played by the Congress. On the other hand there have been comments proclaiming "no Hindu should ever forget or forgive Sonia (Gandhi) and her gang to prove saffron terror."Social media has been full of viler comments and suggests that for a section of the Bharatiya Janata Party's supporters or personal fans of the prime minister, the issue is confined to the narrow binary of 'sickularism versus genuine secularism".There is need to distinguish between legal merits or demerits of the case from its political fallout. This is imperative because it is never prudent for non-partisan analysts to comment on what led to a court order, whether the NIA adequately prepared its opposition to Purohit's bail or not.Without any doubt, the United Progressive Alliance government proactively pursued cases like Malegaon bomb blast, Samjhauta Express bombing, Ajmer Dargah attack and Mecca Masjid bombing. Besides the obvious need for promptness and alacrity in terrorism cases, the keenness was also due to the political links of some of the names that were coming forward as likely suspects. When several accused appeared to have links with Hindu Rightwing organisations, the Congress-dominated government concluded that such connections could be used as a handy political tool.The infamous WikiLeaks tapes revealed that Rahul Gandhi told the then American Ambassador to India that more than Islamic terrorism, India was under threat from radicalised Hindu groups. In a meeting in New Delhi in August 2010, then Home Minister P Chidambaram told a meeting of state police chiefs that India was beset with the new phenomenon of 'saffron terrorism' led by radical Hindu groups.Later in January 2013 when Sushilkumar Shinde as the Union Home Minister stirred the hornets' nest by alleging that BJP and RSS were promoting “Hindu terrorism” through their training camps. The allegation fired up an already-charged BJP and prior to the Budget Session of Parliament that year, he had to take back his words.After Modi assumed office, the enthusiasm of investigating agencies to pursue cases related to people with links to Hindu organisations has undoubtedly waned. Cases against several accused have been either dropped or diluted. Whether the accused have been deliberately shielded or not is open to debate. But the moot point is that the fallout strengthens the constituency Modi tried to leave behind.It needs to be recalled that prior to his decision to don the mantle of Vikas Purush, Modi responded to Chidambaram and Shinde's accusations in his signature style of yore. He publicly asked Chidambaram to affix a colour on the terrorism of Kashmir besides organising a Bhagwa Gaurav Andolan (saffron pride campaign) in Gujarat.Starting with Sadbhavana programmes in 2011, Modi began moderating his stance and in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, he had considerably left his image of rabble-rouser behind. His central promise was development and growth and this was the primary reason why a large section of middle India saw a saviour in him.In the past three years, this section that was drawn to Modi not because of ideological affinity but because they saw in him the capacity to fulfil their aspirations, has moved away as Modi showed little capacity - or desire - to check the fringe forces. The political fallout of Purohit's bail thus has the capacity to alienate this section further. It will make Modi dependent on hardliners in his own camp.Not just Modi, but the RSS leadership has had a running trouble in controlling the fringe forces that remained on the periphery of the Sangh Parivar. Take the case of Nathuram Godse. He had long dropped out of the RSS when he assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Yet, because of past association, the RSS faced the brunt of people's wrath as well as government action. The ban on the organisation rudely halted strides that RSS had been making. Its hoped to encash on the often exemplary and humanistic work among refugees who came from West Punjab. But the ban dashed all such hopes. After the ban was lifted in July 1949, M S Golwalkar is reported to have told close associates that the organisation had been pushed back three decades.The RSS traditionally had a problem in containing people who are internally loosely given the label of Savarkarites or followers of VD Savarkar, the ideologue who inspired RSS's formation but never joined it and remained part of Hindu Mahasabha. Because of nuanced divergences between views of Savarkar and other RSS ideologues, quite often the RSS leadership has not been able to keep away its influence form rank and file.Moreover, because natural aggression of Mahasabhaites enables the BJP to polarise the electorate, they are not completely banished. But like the demolition of the Babri Masjid and several later incidents demonstrated later, no party can mount a tiger after taming it. But dismounting is a completely different ball game.Organisations like AbhinavBharat and Bhonsale Military School with which Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and others have links, has a long association with the RSS. While such organisations are not part of the RSS, there is no way it can claim to have no links. Both organisations have decades long history and narratives have often intertwined with that of the RSS.It would be prudent for BJP to keep responses on Purohit's bail within the legal frame. Aggressive responses in the political domain to opposition criticism will further polarise society and may impinge negatively on government. After having asked fringe forces once again recently to stay within legal boundaries and not take law into their own hands be it on cow protection or other issues, Modi requires to temper his party's response for the sake of his development agenda.