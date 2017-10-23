Opposition to Announce Committee to Plan Protests Against Modi Policies

Gearing up to corner the government ahead of the winter session of parliament, opposition parties are all set to announce a seven-member coordination committee to chalk out protests against policies and programmes of the Modi government.This committee will be representative of 18-member United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress.The formation of the committee is likely to be announced on Tuesday morning at a joint press conference of opposition parties.Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, in the presence of other leaders, is likely to announce the formation of the coordination group which will have members from DMK, SP, BSP, TMC and CPM. JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav may also be included in the panel.The first leg of the joint campaign against the government could be a held in the first week of November just ahead of the first anniversary of demonetisation of high value currency notes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.