Opposition Calls Shiv Sena 'Chameleon', Says it Changes Colours Frequently

Mumbai: Opposition Congress and NCP on Tuesday said if the Shiv Sena feels that the BJP-led Maharashtra government was doing nothing to tackle the agrarian crisis, then it should stop being part of the ruling dispensation.

Both the parties accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led party of trying to "copy" their stand on trying to put the government on the mat over farmers' issues.

The opposition members said this after Shiv Sena ministers met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence to demand a special session of the Maharashtra legislature to discuss the issues plaguing the farmers.

"The opposition had boycotted the budget session after its 19 MLAs were suspended. We were aggressive on the issue of farm loan waiver from day one. Why did Shiv Sena keep quiet and why didn't they get the government to announce a loan waiver?," leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.

"Shiv Sena changed its stand ahead of the budget presentation after Chief Minister Fadnavis took them to Delhi," he alleged.

The Congress leader charged that the Shiv Sena "woke up" after the opposition announced its plan to meet the Governor on the farmers' issues.

Leader of opposition in the legislative council Dhananjay Munde described Shiv Sena as a "chameleon" who changes colours frequently.

"They sit quiet during the budget session and in the cabinet meetings, then why should they stage drama of meeting the chief minister separately. If they feel for the farmers, why are they still in government," he asked.

Munde said the Congress-NCP delegation met governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao earlier in the day to give directives to the state government to resolve the problems of the tur producing farmers.

Similarly, the opposition also demanded a special session for the Government to announce farm loan waiver, he said. "We urged the governor to issues directives to the Governor to convene a special session," Munde said.