Opposition Disrupts House in Stormy First Session of UP Assembly
Chaotic scenes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Screenshot from CNN-News18 com
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Monday after the Opposition disrupted the House during the Governor’s address.
Legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party started protesting inside the Vidhan Sabha as soon as Governor Ram Naik started his address during a joint session of both houses.
SP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Ram Govind Chowdhary, said, "Senior leaders of all the opposition parties (including SP and BSP) need to sit and talk about how to make a common strategy. In order to fight the communal forces, opposition should think of coming together or else communal forces will destroy everything."
Echoing similar sentiments BSP’s leader of legislative party, Lalji Verma said, “In opposing the BJP, it's anti people policies, BSP is willing to work in common opposition inside the Assembly.”
This occurred despite Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit's appeal at an all-party meeting to ensure smooth proceedings.
The governor was flanked by Dixit and Chairman of the Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present when the governor read the address despite the bedlam.
(With PTI inputs)
