Opposition Jibe at Nitish for Accepting Rs 5 Crore Flood Aid From Gujarat

: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday received a cheque of Rs 5 crore as flood aid from Gujarat revenue minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma.Opposition party RJD, however, called the "small amount" an insult to the state as Nitish had also given the same amount for flood relief to the Gujarat government in 2010.RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav said the Gujarat government has returned the same amount after seven years. "At least they should have taken care of inflation. Reality is that they deliberately came with the same amount which was given by Nitish in 2010. This is like rubbing salt into the wound," he said.Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav also weighed in. "Just think how constrained, helpless Nitish Ji would be feeling while receiving the same cheque," he tweeted.However, senior BJP leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who was present when the cheque was handed over, defended Nitish and the aid amount. "Other BJP ruled states have also helped with the same amount. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand government also gave Rs 5 crore aid. So this is not an issue," he said.​When journalists asked about the old incident, Chudasma said, "This is not an issue and it did not come up during my interaction with Nitish Kumar. He only enquired about my portfolio and how I handle my departments."