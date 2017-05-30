TN Opposition Parties Condemn Cattle Ban, Say BJP Covering its Failures

New Delhi: Just days after the central government declared a ban on cattle slaughter, opposition parties have come together and condemned the move.

DMK, Congress, CPI, CMP, Indian National League, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) have issued a joint statement on the ban.

“We condemn the central government's recent notification on banning the sale of agrarian cattle for slaughter. This notification clearly infringes the rights of the state and will severely affect all people from all sections of the society,” the statement said, adding the worst affected would be the farmers.

“The farmers are already reeling under terrible drought conditions and debt. “This will further load the farmers with the responsibility of maintaining cattle that is not productive,” the statement read.

The parties, in the statement, said the ban would scuttle the village economy.

“Is government trying to scuttle the village economy and thousands of workers who are employed in various forms of work related to cattle? They are all set to lose their jobs,” read the statement.

Adding that the ban stands against one’s right to freedom to eat and that the government had no right to decide what people should eat and shouldn’t, the parties called for the Tamil Nadu government to come clear on the issue too.

“Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry and Tripura have rejected this notification and we demand TN Government should come clear on this issue. BJP raking up this issue is only their way of covering its failures,” the statement said.