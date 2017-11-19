Padmavati Row: Bengal's Kshastriya Samaj Wants 'Dance Scene' Removed, Petitions Mamata

The organisation of Kshatriyas in West Bengal has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding the removal of the ghoomar dance and some other scenes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ saying they are “objectionable”.The Bharat Kshastriya Samaj Trust in Bengal also claimed the film has a scene of the invader Alauddin Khilji romancing the Rajput queen of Chittorgarh but this has already been denied by director Bhansali, and journalists privy to a private screening have already reported that there is not a single scene of the two together.She was a brave queen but Bhansali portrayed her in bad light and on November 22 we are going to organise a series of protests across the state.” Trust convenor Manoj Kumar Singh told News18.Announcing support to the Rajput organisation Karni Sena which was opposing the movie. Singh said he has written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to probe the funding of the movie as he suspected it was made with “vested interests”.Padmavati is set for a December 1 release , but Karni Sena and other organisations are opposing it because they believe the movie shows the legendary Rajput queen in poor light. The movie stars Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.