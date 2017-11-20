GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Padmavati Row is Unfortunate, It’s a 'Super Emergency' on Freedom: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee’s stand in favour of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati came as an organisation of Kshatriyas in West Bengal wrote to her, demanding the removal of the ghoomar dance and some other scenes from the film, saying they are “objectionable”.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2017, 1:13 PM IST
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned personal attacks on the makers and actors of ‘Padmavati’ and called the whole controversy as unfortunate.

In a twitter post, Banerjee said, “The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves.”

While urging the entire film industries to stand together against such violent forces, she said, “We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice.”

Banerjee’s stand in favour of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati came as an organisation of Kshatriyas in West Bengal wrote to her, demanding the removal of the ghoomar dance and some other scenes from the film, saying they are “objectionable”.

The Bharat Kshastriya Samaj Trust in Bengal also claimed the film has a scene of the invader Alauddin Khalji romancing the Rajput queen, a claim that has been denied by director Bhansali, and journalists privy to a private screening have already reported that there is not a single scene of the two together.

This is not for the first time when Mamata stand beside Bollywood actors. In May 3, 2017, Mamata came out in support of Bollywood Actress Kajol who was trolled for uploading a ‘Beef’ video on a social networking site.
