Painful For Me to See Arvind Kejriwal Facing Allegations: Anna Hazare
File photo of Anna Hazare.
Mumbai: Social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday said he was pained to see his "former colleague in the anti-corruption crusade" Arvind Kejriwal facing allegations of accepting money.
"I have been a part of the anti-corruption movement for the last 40 years. Kejriwal joined me later and we did succeed in the state elections. In fact, the Delhi election victory was because of Kejriwal's campaign against serious corruption in Delhi. But today he himself is facing the allegations of accepting money, which is a very painful for me," Hazare said.
Earlier today, sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra accused Chief Minister Kejriwal of taking Rs two crore from a cabinet colleague, a charge refuted by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
The allegation by Mishra, who was sacked from the AAP dispensation last night, came amid growing rumblings in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
