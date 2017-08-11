Pak Lies Stand Exposed: Political Leaders Laud CNN-News18 for Dawood Tape

Parties across the political spectrum on Friday asked the government to act against Dawood Ibrahim after India’s most wanted man was caught on tape by CNN-News18.CPI leader D Raja questioned why the government has been unable to track Dawood. “If CNN-News18 can track Dawood, why can’t the government agencies do the same. It is credible evidence and a real revelation. The government must now react to this report,” he said.After CNN-News18’s Investigations Editor Manoj Gupta made contact with Dawood, the voice samples were run past several sources who have been tracking the fugitive Mumbai underworld don for several years. They have all confirmed that this voice indeed belongs to Dawood.“Pakistan’s lies have been exposed. It is clear from this report that he is in Pakistan. This will also increase international pressure,” said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Dawood tape is a big milestone. “Our security agencies have been tracking him for years now. The agencies should co-ordinate with CNN-News18 and track Dawood,” he said.Dawood, the 1993 Bombay blasts mastermind, was rattled after he picked up a call he was not supposed to.The global designated terrorist quickly handed over the phone to his aide Javed Chotani. The rest of the talking was done by Chotani, prompted by Dawood.Sixty-one-year-old Dawood is wanted in India for organising and financing the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts that left 257 dead and 717 injured. The blasts were carried out with the help of his subordinates, Tiger Memon and Yakub Memon. In July 2015, Yakub Memon was hanged to death for this crime, while Dawood and Tiger are still free.