Pakke-Kasang By Election Result 2017: BJP Leading With 1,247 Votes, Congress Trailing

The BJP is leading in the Pakke-Kessang Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh with 1,247 votes, while the Congress is trailing with 1,143 votes.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2017, 10:40 AM IST
Pakke-Kasang By Election Result 2017: BJP Leading With 1,247 Votes, Congress Trailing
Representative image
The BJP is leading in the Pakke-Kessang Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh with 1,247 votes, while the Congress is trailing with 1,143 votes.

The Pakke-Kessang fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared null and void the election of Kameng Dolo from the seat in 2014 following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.

Welly had alleged that a fraudulent move had thrown threw him out of the election as the Election Commission had accepted a forged letter of withdrawal of his candidature that led to election of his lone opponent.

Welly, in his election petition earlier, had said that his signature was forged in the letter.

