Pakke-Kasang By Election Result 2017: BJP's BR Waghe Defeats Ex-Deputy CM Kameng Dolo
The Pakke-Kessang fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared null and void the election of former deputy chief minister Kameng Dolo (Congress) from the seat in 2014 following an election petition filed against him by Atum Welly.
BJP candidate BR Waghe won the by-election to Pakke-Kessang Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh by a margin of 475 votes.
The Pakke-Kessang fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared null and void the election of former deputy chief minister Kameng Dolo (Congress) from the seat in 2014 following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.
Welly had alleged that a fraudulent move had thrown threw him out of the election as the Election Commission had accepted a forged letter of withdrawal of his candidature that led to election of his lone opponent.
Welly, in his election petition earlier, had said that his signature was forged in the letter.
