Panned on Social Media, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Probe Into Brutality Against Farmers in Tikamgarh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday instructed Home minister Bhupendra Singh for probing into alleged stripping and thrashing of farmers at Tikamgarh district while blamed opposition Congress for unnecessarily fuelling unrest among farmers.While talking to mediapersons in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said that he has instructed Home minister Bhupendra Singh for presenting a report on the charges of farmers getting beaten up at Tikamgarh police station.“I wish to clarify that the state government stands with the farmers. We plan to assess entire drought damage across the state by October 10 and affected districts would be declared drought-hit accordingly,” he said blaming Congress for holding protests where stones are pelted and lathis are struck.“Action would be initiated on the basis of the inquiry report,” said Chouhan.Home minister Bhupendra Singh on other hand said that the Director General of Police RK Shukla has been instructed to probe the Tikamgarh incident. Saying that no farmer was beaten up at Tikamgarh police station, Singh claimed that undressing charges would be enquired into.“The DGP has been ordered to submit the probe report within three days,” said the Home minister. The DGP had reached Home minister’s residence and briefed him about Tikamgarh incident this afternoon.Police had on Tuesday cane charged agitating farmers at Tikamgarh on Tuesday and some farmers later alleged that they were kept in lock up, stripped and thrashed by policemen in the evening.Guna Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the administration for beating up farmers ‘agitating peacefully. “Cane charge, tear gas shells and thrashing in lock up is gross disrespect to farmers’ voice of dissent and their rights,” he tweeted.Former union minister Kamal Nath while reminding MP government of Mandsaur incident in which five farmers had died in police firing, alleged that MP government left behind even the British in terms of atrocities.