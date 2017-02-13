Panneerselvam a 'Traitor'; I am Ready to Face my Enemies: Sasikala

Chennai: In a fresh attack, VK Sasikala tore into Tamil Nadu caretaker chief minister O. Panneerselvam and labelled him as a traitor on Monday.

Addressing her supporters outside the Poes Garden residence of the late J. Jayalalithaa, Sasikala asserted that she had the strength "to face any number of enemies".

"What O. Panneerselvam is doing today are the traits of a traitor. If there were to be a fresh government, it has to be of AIADMK's," she said.

Speaking of Panneerselvam's ascension to the chief ministerial post, she said, "I am not hungry for power. After Jayalalithaa's death, I told him to become the Chief Minister."

Sasikala also claimed that upon Jayalalithaa's death, Panneerselvam wanted her to take charge of the state, but she told him that it was important at that time for her to be with the body of Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5.

"I have been with Amma for 33 years and I am used to threats," she said. "What is happening now is not new.

To a resounding applause from his supporters, she added, "The party cadres are with me. As long as the cadres are with me and with Amma's blessings, an AIADMK government will be in place."

"We have the strength to manage any number of enemies."

Sasikala and Panneerselvam are locked in a bitter power struggle in the AIADMK.

Ten Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha members of the AIADMK, as well as six of the 135 MLAs, are siding with Panneerselvam.

The rest of the MLAs are reportedly with Sasikala and holed up in a resort near Mahabalipuram, about 90 km from here. Sasikala wants to meet the Tamil Nadu Governor again to stake claim to form a government.