Panneerselvam Attends Office on Monday After Week's Gap

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's acting Chief Minister O. Panneeerselvam attended office on Monday after a week's gap, said officials.

On Sunday, he told the media that he would be going to the state secretariat on Monday.

School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan will also be attending office, the officials said.

Panneeerselvam did not attend office ever since he revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on February 7, alleging that his resignation was a forced one.

He resigned on February 5 paving the way for Sasikala to become the Chief Minister.