Panneerselvam Dissolves Panel Formed to Broker Merger of AIADMK Factions

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday announced that the seven-member panel formed in April to broker merger talks between the two AIADMK factions has been dissolved.

The announcement was made at a meeting of party functionaries after senior party leaders pressed Panneerselvam for a decision, PTI reported.

A cheer went up from the cadre after he made the announcement, sources in the AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction said.

"He announced that the panel stands dissolved," a source said.

(With PTI inputs)