Panneerselvam Hacks into AIADMK IT Cell, Leaves With the Entire Team

Chennai: O Panneerselvam, the caretaker chief minister who dramatically rebelled against ‘Chinnamma’ VK Sasikala bringing the AIADMK into a verge of a split, has effected his first coup by breaking away the party’s IT cell.

Sasikala has now sacked almost the entire IT cell that had been set up during the tenure of late CM J Jayalalithaa. This includes IT wing head G Ramachandran and joint secretary Hari Prabhakaran.

One of the latest tweets from Hari Prabhakaran’s handle ‏@Hariadmk reads thus: Just to make it clear. Amma’s #AIADMKITWing will actively support hon #OPS.

He has also tweeted out the names and phone numbers of all 134 AIADMK MLAs asking people to text and call them telling what Panneerselvam did was right.

Sasikala has appointed VVR Raj Satyan as the new IT head of the party.

One of the recent AIADMK's tweets calls Panneerselvam a 'traitor'.

Meanwhile, superstar Kamal Haasan took Twitter again and posted a message in line with the tone he has been taking ever since Sasikala was elected as the AIADMK legislative party leader. “We've wasted our freedom years gambling our fanchise on wrong & corrupt politicians. Let's stop blaming them. Let’s become incorruptible.”



He was joined by actor Madhavan. “This is the time to make sure that we nudge it in the right direction… the whole state needs to believe that and make themselves heard. And I am very sure that will happen as this the Right time.. speak up folks .. this is YOUR time to be heard… (sic),” he said.

Speculation were rife on Tuesday evening itself that there was a churn in progress in the party’s IT cell when the official handle tweeted disowning an account called @CMOTamilnadu. Soon the handle started sending a series of tweet and was the first to announce that Pannerselvam will speak to the media at the Amma memorial.