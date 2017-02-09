Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ‘caretaker’ Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday evening for less than 10 minutes, during which he reportedly sought to withdraw his resignation.

“I told the Governor that I was forced to resign and want to withdraw my resignation. I told him what happened... Good will prevail. We will come back,” he told reporters soon after his meeting with the Governor.

Rao reportedly heard him out but gave no commitments. He told Panneerselvam he will arrive at a decision after meeting VK Sasikala at 7.30pm.

The meeting came two days after Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala, claiming that he was forced to resign from the Chief Minister's post.

Accepting Panneerselvam's resignation, the Governor had on February 6 asked him to continue till alternative arrangements were made. After his revolt, Panneerselvam has maintained he was willing to reconsider his resignation if the people desired.

However, Rao's absence for the next two days from the state raised eyebrows with Sasikala's supporters demanding that she should have been invited to form the next government.

Rao, holding charge of Tamil Nadu in addition to Maharashtra, arrived here from Mumbai late this afternoon and gave appointments to Pannerselvam and Sasikala, who is slated to meet him around 7.30pm.

Panneerselvam said he called on Rao along with senior leaders of his camp including, AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madusudanan. He said they have the "blessings" of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

He quoted a popular Tamil verse of nationalist poet Subramanya Bharathi, the import of which is "though dharma could be eclipsed by intrigue, it will be dharma which will triumph ultimately".

He, however, did not take any questions and merely gestured with folded hands when asked about his discussions with the Governor.

