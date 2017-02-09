Panneerselvam Moves to Secure Party Accounts, Writes to Banks

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ‘caretaker’ Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday insisted that he continued to be AIADMK treasurer and wrote to two banks, asking them to now allow anyone else to operate the party's accounts.

In separate letters to the two banks, he said under the relevant party laws, he continued to be the AIADMK treasurer.



"In accordance with Bye law 20, sub-clause 5 in the party constitution in continuance of my appointment as treasurer of AIADMK party by puratchi thalaivi amma, I request you not to permit anyone else to operate our AIADMK party's current account without my written consent and instructions," he said in the letters.

The letters were addressed to the Chief Managers of Karur Vysya bank and Bank of India.

"Presently the post of General Secretary of AIADMK remains vacant as the appointment to the said post, which fell vacant upon the demise of puratchi Thalaivi Amma, is yet to be made in accordance with Rule 20 sub clause 2 of the said by law," he said in the letter.

Following his revolt against AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, Panneerselvam was sacked as treasurer, but the caretaker CM insisted that he continued to remain in the post.