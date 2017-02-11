Panneerselvam Starts Signature Campaign to Convert Poes Garden to Jayalalithaa memorial
O Panneerselvam at Amma Memorial on Tuesday night. (PTI)
Chennai: Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday started a signature campaign to convert the Poes Garden residence of the late J. Jayalalithaa into a memorial.
On Thursday Panneerselvam said the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa will be converted into a memorial.
Speaking to the media at his residence on Thursday, Panneerselvam said: "Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence will be converted into a memorial."
Sasikala, a long-time confidante of Jayalalithaa who died in December, now resides at the house.
