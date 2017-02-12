Chennai: The rebellion by Tamil Nadu’s ‘caretaker’ Chief Minister O Panneerselvam against AIADMK chief VK Sasikala seems to be gaining ground as five more party MPs joined his camp on Sunday, taking the number of parliamentarians on his side to 10.

Four Lok Sabha MPs — Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore), RP Marutharaja (Perambalur) and S Rajendran (Villupuram) met Panneerselvam at his Greenways residence and extended support to him on Sunday morning.

Rajya Sabha MP R Lakshmanan also switched over to Panneerselvam camp, giving a morale boost to the Chief Minister who has raised a banner of revolt against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala.

AIADMK has 37 Lok Sabha MPs and 13 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Meanwhile, in a related development Sasikala "relieved" Lakshmanan from the post of district secretary Villupuram (North) and replaced him with Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam.

Following Panneerselvam's rebellion, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan was the first parliamentarian to extend support to him.

AIADMK Lok Sabha MPs PR Sundaram, K Ashok Kumar, V Sathyabama and Vanaroja switched over to Panneerselvam's camp on Saturday, pledging their support to him. Panneerselvam also enjoys the support of six AIADMK MLAs, including himself.

The party has 135 MLAs in the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, including one nominated.

Former MLAs Bader Sayeed and Muthuselvi also extended their support to Panneerselvam on Sunday.