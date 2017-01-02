Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during a rally in the city urged the people of the state to vote for the BJP to effect a change in the state's fortune.

The Prime Minister accused the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party of doing politics at the cost of development.

"We want India to march ahead, want poverty to be eliminated, illiteracy to end, diseases to end. But all these dreams will be fulfilled only when the fortune of UP is changed," he said.

"For India to progress, UP has to progress."

"It pains me when I see how governments in the state have been functioning. Even for building a road, they first measure political considerations."

"Development is not their preference. They only know petty politics," he said, targeting the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party which have ruled the state for the last 14 years.

"The Centre in the last two and half years provided Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the state. Had this money been properly utilized, UP's condition wouldn't be like it is now," he said.