GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Parliament Live: Opposition Creates Ruckus in RS Over Credibility of Indian Currency

News18.com | August 9, 2017, 3:50 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday raised the issue of different dimensions of new Rs 500 notes in Rajya Sabha. He said that a country is known by its currency and despite the RBI setting out the proper dimensions of the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes on its website, there are several notes in the public domain with different dimension.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 9, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day.

Aug 9, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)

Congress leader Kumari Selja raises the Chandigarh stalking incident in Rajya Sabha.

Aug 9, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)

Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar in House over issue of credibility of Indian currency raised by Congress.

Aug 9, 2017 3:20 pm (IST)

Speaking on the issue, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: The issue is not about the credibility of currency but the credibility of Congress.

Aug 9, 2017 3:19 pm (IST)

Raising the issue of different dimensions of new Rs 500 notes, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, a country is known by its currency and despite the Reserve Bank of India setting out the proper dimensions of the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes on its website, there are several notes in the public domain with different dimension. 

Aug 9, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)

Opposition leaders protest against the different dimensions of new Rs 500 notes in Rajya Sabha, raise slogans "Farzi notes ki sarkar nahi chalegi".

Aug 9, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after paying tributes to sitting BJP member Sanwar Lal Jat who died in Delhi today.

Aug 9, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha on the 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement

During freedom struggle, Pandit Nehru spent several years in jail, many Congress workers died in jail. A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters, but no one stepped back, said Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha. 

Today it looks secularism and free speech are in danger. There is politics of divide; If we have to preserve freedom, we'll have to defeat forces endangering it, said Sonia Gandhi. We can't and we won't allow sectarian forces to succeed, she added.

Aug 9, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)

“From 2017 to 2022, when India turns 75, we need to create the same spirit that existed from 1942 to 1947. In 1942, the clarion call was ‘Karenge Ya Marenge’; today it is ‘Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge’,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aug 9, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha on the 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement.

He said, it is important for the youth to know about the historical events like the Quit India Movement. Remembering such movement will give us strength as a nation. The Quit India movement marked rise of a new leadership. They supported Mahatma Gandhi during the movement. Our freedom was not only about India, but a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world. Poverty, lack of education, malnutrition big challenges for our nation. We need to bring a positive change. “Corruption has eaten our polity from the inside. Let’s pledge to honestly work to fight poverty, malnutrition."

Aug 9, 2017 11:37 am (IST)

We honour the Quit India Movement. Mahatma Gandhi an inspiration for all. Gandhi calls for do or die, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 75th Anniversary of Quit India movement.

Aug 9, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

"On the 75th anniversary of the historic Quit India movement, we salute all the great women & men who took part in the movement," he wrote. "In 1942, the need of the hour was to free India from colonialism. Today, 75 years later the issues are different," Prime Minister Narendra Modi added. "Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a 'New India' of our dreams by 2022," he said. Giving the slogan of 'sankalp se siddhi' (pledge to achieve), he urged the people to work shoulder to shoulder "to create the India that our freedom fighters would be proud of".

Aug 9, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

On the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the people to take a pledge to free the country of problems like communalism, casteism and corruption and create a 'new India' by 2022. He saluted all those who participated in the historic movement in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and asked people to take inspiration from that. In a series of tweets, Modi noted that the entire nation had come together under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi with the aim of attaining freedom.

Aug 9, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

Following is today's legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament:

Lok Sabha:
Special discussion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. 

Bill to be introduced:

The National Sports University Bill.

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill.

The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill.

The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill.

The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill.

Rajya Sabha:

Bills for consideration and return:

The Appropriation(No. 3) Bill.

The Appropriation (No. 4) Bill.

Bill for consideration and passing:

The Companies (Amendment) Bill.

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill.

The Indian Institutes of Management Bill.

  • 04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    362/10
    108.4 overs
    		 226/10
    72.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 177 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    622/9
    158.0 overs
    		 183/10
    49.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    353/10
    103.2 overs
    		 175/10
    58.4 overs
    England beat South Africa by 239 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    600/10
    133.1 overs
    		 291/9
    78.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 17 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    SA vs ENG
    335/10
    96.2 overs
    		 205/10
    51.5 overs
    South Africa beat England by 340 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.