Parliament Live: Opposition Creates Ruckus in RS Over Credibility of Indian Currency

Raising the issue of different dimensions of new Rs 500 notes, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, a country is known by its currency and despite the Reserve Bank of India setting out the proper dimensions of the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes on its website, there are several notes in the public domain with different dimension.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha on the 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement
During freedom struggle, Pandit Nehru spent several years in jail, many Congress workers died in jail. A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters, but no one stepped back, said Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Today it looks secularism and free speech are in danger. There is politics of divide; If we have to preserve freedom, we'll have to defeat forces endangering it, said Sonia Gandhi. We can't and we won't allow sectarian forces to succeed, she added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha on the 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement.
He said, it is important for the youth to know about the historical events like the Quit India Movement. Remembering such movement will give us strength as a nation. The Quit India movement marked rise of a new leadership. They supported Mahatma Gandhi during the movement. Our freedom was not only about India, but a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world. Poverty, lack of education, malnutrition big challenges for our nation. We need to bring a positive change. “Corruption has eaten our polity from the inside. Let’s pledge to honestly work to fight poverty, malnutrition."
"On the 75th anniversary of the historic Quit India movement, we salute all the great women & men who took part in the movement," he wrote. "In 1942, the need of the hour was to free India from colonialism. Today, 75 years later the issues are different," Prime Minister Narendra Modi added. "Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a 'New India' of our dreams by 2022," he said. Giving the slogan of 'sankalp se siddhi' (pledge to achieve), he urged the people to work shoulder to shoulder "to create the India that our freedom fighters would be proud of".
Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a 'New India' of our dreams by 2022. pic.twitter.com/x4zbaxGKkN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2017
On the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the people to take a pledge to free the country of problems like communalism, casteism and corruption and create a 'new India' by 2022. He saluted all those who participated in the historic movement in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and asked people to take inspiration from that. In a series of tweets, Modi noted that the entire nation had come together under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi with the aim of attaining freedom.
Following is today's legislative business for the two Houses of Parliament:
Lok Sabha:
Special discussion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.
Bill to be introduced:
The National Sports University Bill.
Bills for consideration and passing:
The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill.
The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill.
The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill.
The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill.
Rajya Sabha:
Bills for consideration and return:
The Appropriation(No. 3) Bill.
The Appropriation (No. 4) Bill.
Bill for consideration and passing:
The Companies (Amendment) Bill.
The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill.
The Indian Institutes of Management Bill.
