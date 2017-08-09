Parliament Live: Opposition Creates Ruckus in RS Over Credibility of Indian Currency

Aug 9, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha on the 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement

During freedom struggle, Pandit Nehru spent several years in jail, many Congress workers died in jail. A lot of atrocities were committed on the protesters, but no one stepped back, said Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Today it looks secularism and free speech are in danger. There is politics of divide; If we have to preserve freedom, we'll have to defeat forces endangering it, said Sonia Gandhi. We can't and we won't allow sectarian forces to succeed, she added.