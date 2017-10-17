Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan Also Signs of Slavery: Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has jumped into the Sangeet Som's Taj Mahal controversy and called the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Qutub Minar "signs of slavery"."From the very beginning, I've been saying that all signs of slavery should be removed. Why just Taj Mahal? They should remove Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Red Fort and even Qutub Minar. All of these are signs of slavery," said Khan.On Monday, the BJP had described Muslim rule in India as "barbaric and a period of incomparable intolerance", while asserting that its members can hold any opinion they want on specific monuments.The BJP's reaction came after Sangeet Som, its MLA from Uttar Pradesh, questioned the Taj Mahal's place in history and said the presence of Mughals in India's history is "unfortunate"."Many people were disappointed that the Taj Mahal was removed from UP tourism booklet. What history are we talking about? The creator of Taj Mahal (Shahjahan) imprisoned his father. He wanted to wipe out Hindus. If these people are part of our history, then it is very sad and we will change this history," Som had said.