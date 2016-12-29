Patna Expects Large Number of Devotees on Guru Gobind Singh's 350th Birth Anniversary

Patna: On the occasion of Guru Govind Singh’s 350th birthday, Patna could witness the arrival of close to 5 lakh people, an unprecedented number.

The event is said to be the biggest ever organized by Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and devotees are all praises for the chief minister already. PM Narendra Modi is expected to grace the main event to be held from 3rd to 8th January.

CM Nitish Kumar, however, is utilizing the event to his own advantage by personally monitoring the preparations. The Bihar government has roughly sanctioned a sum of Rs 100 crore which, by some estimates, could go well beyond it.

Nitish’s interest in the event has kept his administration on its toes. From cots to the langar arrangements and security, Nitish has examined everything personally.

Nine free langars, spread over different locations, are already serving close to 3 lakh believers every day and 10,000 volunteers have landed in Patna to facilitate the distribution of food at these locations.

Three mega tent cities -- one in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan and the other two at Kangan Ghat & Patna Old bypass -- have been erected to accommodate the huge crowd.

Besides these tents, devotees have been offered free lodging at several hotels and school buildings.

More than 300 special buses and 10 special trains would carry devotees to Patna from Punjab and elsewhere.

Guru Gobind Singh was born to ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and Mata Gujri on December 22, 1666, in Patna. He was anointed the supreme leader of Sikhs when he was nine years old, becoming the last of the Sikh Gurus.