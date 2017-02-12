Pending SC Verdict in Sasikala DA Case Has Complicated Matters: Soli Sorabjee

New Delhi: Caught in the crossfire of Tamil Nadu politics, Governor Vidyasagar Rao has sought legal opinion from former attorney general Soli Sorabjee.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Sorabjee said the Governor can defer his decision on the Sasikala vs Panneerselvam political battle till the Supreme Court gives its verdict in a disproportionate assets case against Sasikala. He, however, added the Governor will gave to act as per the Cabinet’s advice if the verdict is not delivered in the coming week.

“The Tamil Nadu Governor has sought legal opinion and I have given him the opinion,” Sorabjee told CNN-News18.

“The Governor can defer (his decision), but not in indefinitely. If the Supreme Court judgment doesn't come in next week, then he has to act as per the advice of the Cabinet. I hope the Supreme Court delivers the verdict by Wednesday,” he said.

“If (the verdict) isn’t delivered for a long time, then I suppose he (Governor) has to have a session of floor test in the House and find out who has the majority and swear in Sasikala in consultation with the Cabinet,” the jurist told CNN-News18.

The Governor, who holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, arrived in Chennai from Mumbai this week and met both rival camps on Thursday evening. He, however, has not given any indication of his decision.