People Have Clearly Understood The 2G Case Verdict, Says A Raja

Referring to the 'rousing' reception accorded to him by the party supporters here, he told reporters that it was an indication that people had clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2017, 6:05 PM IST
People Have Clearly Understood The 2G Case Verdict, Says A Raja
Former telecom minister A Raja gestures as he leaves after being acquitted by a special CBI court in the 2G scam case on December 21, 2017. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
Coimbatore: Senior DMK leader A Raja on Wednesday said the people have clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum scam case, which exonerated him and asserted that it would reflect in the next assembly election in the state.

Referring to the 'rousing' reception accorded to him by the party supporters here, he told reporters that it was an indication that people had clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

"This will definitely reflect in the next Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu," Raja said.

A huge crowd of party cadres welcomed the former Union Minister at the airport here by playing traditional music and performing folk dances.

Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others accused were on December 21 acquitted in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam cases by a special court in Delhi, which held that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove the charges.
