People in Bengal Need Change, Will Work to Defeat Mamata, Says BJP's New Joinee Mukul Roy

: Former TMC MP Mukul Roy, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party last week, on Monday reached Kolkata where he was welcomed by hundreds of party workers and supporters.Later, the former right-hand man of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press meet, saying the people of the state needed "Poriborton (change)", and the BJP was the only party capable of bringing that."I am happy to announce that now, I will work hard to oust the ruling government in Bengal.”Waving a bundle of documents, Roy said that TMC had failed to ensure change in Bengal. "With immense hope from TMC, people voted for change, but it didn't happen. I am sure BJP will soon form a government in Bengal to fulfill people's dreams," he said.The former TMC leader asserted that BJP had managed to carve a space for itself in Bengal. "There is some work still pending, and we will do it soon," he said, adding that his captain was Amit Shah at the national level."I will work under their (Shah and Dilip Ghosh) instruction to strengthen the party," he said.When asked if there were others who also wished to join the BJP, he said: "Those wanting change can join the BJP to ensure democracy in Bengal. Doors are open to them."Roy said that the BJP is in power in 13 states, will win the forthcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat with a thumping majority. "The next on our list will be Odisha and Bengal. I will address a rally where I will tell the reason why I quit."On November 3, Mukul had joined the BJP and his induction in the party was officially announced by union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.Party sources said state BJP President Dilip Ghosh, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya were in favour of Mukul as they feel that his presence in the party will help the state BJP strengthen its ground at booth level.It was learned that a sizable number of party leaders was against his induction in the party because they feel that his presence will malign the image of the party for his alleged involvement in the Narada scam.On Roy's induction, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, “It’s a surgical strike on TMC. TMC went into a coma.”