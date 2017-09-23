People of UP Now Regret Voting For BJP, Says Akhilesh Yadav at SP State Convocation

: Taking potshots at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said people of Uttar Pradesh are now regretting voting BJP into power in the state.Addressing party workers and leaders on the occasion of the 8th state convocation of Samajwadi Party at Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Development is not the core agenda of BJP, I am sure they will bring some new distraction just before the elections. The BJP government in state and Centre has betrayed farmers by not fulfilling the promises made to them before elections".Launching a scathing attack on BJP for saying "Lucknow Metro is a dream project of Prime Minister Naredra Modi", Akhilesh said, "They (BJP) claim that the Lucknow Metro was the dream project of PM Modi. I challenge them to run the Metro in Varanasi at least. The BJP will not run Metro in any of the cities in Uttar Pradesh during their regime."Akhilesh said that the Samajwadi Party is the largest political party and plays a bigger role in Uttar Pradesh's politics. "Many times we have said if you want to improve education then improve figures in Uttar Pradesh. If the country wants to achieve significant success in the field of health, the health condition of the people of UP should be improved. Only they can bring changes in the country's politics," he said."The current situation of electricity supply in the state is in shambles today; people are facing prolonged power cuts. Be it rural or be it urban, everywhere people are fed up of power outages," added Akhilesh.Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Akhilesh's confidant, Naresh Uttam Patel was once again elected as the Samajwadi Party state president on the occasion. Senior leader Azam Khan took over the podium and addressed the party workers who were gathered there from all over the state. He said, "Discipline and tolerance should be the motto of Samajwadi people if they want to make progress in life."Without taking anyone's name, Azam Khan also attacked the people who have betrayed the party. He said, "There were few people who have betrayed us in the past, and it is because of them that the ruling party came to power. I would also request all of you to maintain brotherhood as people in power (BJP) want to spread communal tension before 2019 polls.