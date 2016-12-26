People Will Teach BJP a Lesson in UP Assembly Polls: Raj Babbar on Note Ban
File photo of senior Congress leader Raj Babbar (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the demonetisation decision to "benefit a few of his friends", causing distress to people who will teach BJP a lesson in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Addressing a rally at Purkazi town in the district last evening, he said the entire nation is in distress because of the note ban and every section of the society is facing the brunt of it.
"Prime Minister is changing rules on demonetisation as if he is changing clothes. A man wearing suit worth Rs 10 lakh cannot call himself a fakir," Babbar said.
State congress vice president Imran Masood also hit out at Modi during the rally, saying, "Narendra Modi has failed to fulfill his promises and caused problems to people after demonetisation".
