Pet Names Like Bhau, Bhayi, Babush Rule Goa's Political Canvas This Election

Panaji: As Goa gears up for Assembly polls on February 4, pet candidate names like'Babush', 'Baba','Patrao' 'Micky' and 'Khashe' have made a splash on the political canvas in the state.

The pet name 'Babush' which means baby boy in Portuguese language is shared by two prominent politicians Deputy Chief Minister Fransic DSouza and controversial former minister Atanasio Monserratte.

DSouza is contesting on BJP ticket from Mapusa constituency and Monserratte is challenging Manohar Parrikar-led party in his fiefdom of Panaji constituency. Monserratte who was expelled from the Congress has formed his own political outfit United Goans Party.

'Babu', which also means Baby boy in Hindu families, is associated with two prominent politicians who are famous more for their pet names other than the original.

Congress legislator Chandrakant Kavlekar is known as Babu Kavlekar in his constituency. Similarly, former minister Manohar Asgaonkar is also known as Babu or Babu Asgaonkar.

Asgaonkar, a former Congress legislator, had switched party loyalties in the last minute to join the MGP. He is now contesting from Pernem constituency against BJP minister Rajendra Arlekar. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

In the remote Sattari taluka, Baba and Khashe are two names which are taken with due respect. 'Baba' is a pet name for Congress legislator Vishwajit Rane contesting from Valpoi constituency while his father and former Chief Minister Pratapsinh Rane is referred to as 'Khashe'.

'Khashe' is usually a name for referring to a person who owns large tracts of land in Sattari taluka, located in the North Eastern part of the State.

'Bhau' and 'Bhayi' are two common names uttered in BJP circles. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is known as 'Bhayi' meaning brother across the state amongst BJP cadres, while Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik is referred to as 'Bhau' meaning elder brother.

Incidentally, former Congress legislator Pandurang Madkaikar who recently joined BJP is also known as 'Bhau' in his constituency.

Former State Home Minister Ravi Naik who is contesting on Congress ticket in Ponda constituency is popularly known as

'Patrao', which in Portuguese means owner.

Congress candidate from Canacona Isidore Fernandes is referred to as 'Boss', the pet name which he prominently

displays on his vehicles.

Controversial former minister Fransisco Pacheco who is now contesting on Goa Su Raj party ticket from Nuvem constituency is famous as 'Miccky', the pet name which he shares with AAP Panaji candidate Walmiki Naik.