Phoolka Ji is my Teacher, He Taught me Punjabi: Arvind Kejriwal

Before heading to last leg of campaign in Punjab, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal spoke to CNN-News18's Rupashree Nanda and took a few quick questions.

Was there any compulsion for you to learn Punjabi?

There is no compulsion. I really like it.

How did you learn it?

There is no difficulty in understanding Punjabi. In Delhi, you hear a lot of Punjabi. While speaking, that fluency is not there. But now, I can read and write Punjabi.

So how did you learn the language amid your busy schedule?

HS Phoolka taught me...Phoolkaji is my teacher. He taught me all alphabets.

When you get up in the morning, what is your first priority?

Every day is a new day. Nothing is fixed. Every day, the campaign is different, the strategy is different.

Is the morning used for looking at what happened the earlier day: crisis, negatives?

Morning is used for strategies, to meet people, to take report of what is going on in the field. Because, the whole day is busy, so this is the time to take stock of what happened yesterday.

Do you begin your morning with a prayer?

I try to do some meditation. Actually, the people are praying. The results of Delhi were due to people's prayers (dilli ka jo results hua tha, woh logon ki dua, logon ke ardaas, mannaton ka asar tha). Getting 67 out of 70 seats is not an ordinary thing (woh kuch na kuch kudrati karishma hai). Lakhs and crores of people are doing ardaas, praying. And there is great strength in prayers.