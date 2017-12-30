Pinarayi Vijayan Orders Action Against Kerala School Over Mohan Bhagwat Hoisting Flag on I-Day

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday ordered action against a school in Palakkad for allowing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to hoist the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations.Vijayan directed the Director of Public Instruction (DPI) to ensure that proper action was taken against the Headmaster and Manager of the state-run Karnakeyamen School.The Chief Minister also asked the police to examine whether criminal proceedings could be initiated against them.Being financially supported by the state government, the school was expected to function according to government guidelines. It was also told that political personalities could not take part in August 15 event.The District Collector and police had informed the Karnakeyamen School management that only people's representatives or the head of the institution could raise the flag.Apparently, the school belongs to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supporters and hence they had invited Bhagwat to be the chief guest.Kerala BJP General Secretary M.T. Ramesh had then said that the RSS chief was in Palakkad to attend a few functions and "RSS is not a political party and Bhagwat is not a political leader".Reacting to Vijayan's decision to initiate action, state BJP President Kummanem Rajasekheran told the media on Friday that they will deal with the issue legally."There is no harm in what had happened then as there was no violation of any rules. Similar incidents have taken place the same day at several places, but why is the CPI-M taking action only here."The Vijayan government is playing the political card. We will deal with this legally," said Rajasekheran.